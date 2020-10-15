Famous TV presenter, ex-husband of the late singer Zhanna Friske, Dmitry Shepelev told about the terrible incident that happened to his friend in Minsk.

A student friend of Shepelev, Maxim Goroshin, was recently attacked by unknown persons.

The masked men dragged him out of the car, beat him, pulled a balaclava over his head and took him to the isolation ward, where they beat him for another two hours, tortured him with confessions.

“In a few hours, from the owner of a small business selling flowers, Maxim turned into one of the symbols of resistance, symbols of the struggle for a new Belarus. I am writing this because I cannot remain silent, because the atrocities of the riot police in Belarus have never touched me so closely and so personally. Lukashenka’s regime is criminal. It doesn’t have to, it can’t go on like this“, – the showman is indignant.

He joins the demands of his compatriots to resign Lukashenka, hold re-elections and peaceful transfer of power.

“For two months my friends, their wives and children have been living and looking around to see if they are not being picked up by officers dressed in plain clothes. They hide in the yards, fleeing persecution. Take cover from flashbang grenades. Release comrades from prisons. They pay this price for a new life in a new country, in Belarus, which they deserve, free from fear and dictatorship. And they must win. I want to support you. I am very proud of you. Long live Belarus! “– Shepelev writes.

He also added that his friend Maxim is better. He has a funny story from the hospital.

Recall that Shepelev is from Belarus, but has been working in Moscow for many years. In early 2020, he left the main Russian TV channel, where he worked for over ten years and received a lot of money.

Photo instagram.com/dmitryshepelev

48

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter