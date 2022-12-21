Dmitry Rogozin was wounded in the back during shelling of a hotel in Donetsk

Ex-head of Roskosmos Dmitry Rogozin was wounded during the shelling of a hotel in Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by TASS with reference to his assistant.

According to the assistant, a hotel on the outskirts of the city, where a group of military advisers led by Rogozin had recently lived, came under fire. He stressed that the strike was clearly targeted.

“Dmitry Olegovich was wounded in the back. He is hospitalized. There is no threat to life, ”he said, adding that the persons accompanying Rogozin were also injured.

According to preliminary data, a 155-millimeter CAESAR self-propelled artillery mount was used for the strike.

Earlier it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the Shesh-Besh restaurant in Donetsk, where the ex-head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin celebrated his birthday. The Ukrainian military opened fire on the institution with 155-caliber shells. According to preliminary information, the head of the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Vitaly Khotsenko, was injured, his bodyguard died.