The Genesis car, registered at the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Transport Combine” Russia “and assigned to the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, got into an accident with a taxi in Moscow. This is reported by RBC with reference to sources in the transport plant and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Peskov, in an interview with the publication, confirmed that the car had an accident. “Everyone is safe, I was not in it,” he clarified. Elena Krylova, Advisor to the President’s Property Manager, said that UDP does not provide information about the passengers of the vehicles of the transport plants.

According to sources of the publication, the accident occurred on Wednesday, March 31, in the area of ​​Volgogradsky Prospekt. The car was moving with the special signal turned on. As a result of the accident, the car’s passenger door, fender, bumper and rear wheel axle were damaged. Traffic police officers establish the circumstances of the incident.

In November 2020, an accident with the car of Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk occurred on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow. At the time of the accident, he was in the car with the driver. According to preliminary information, the culprit of the accident was the driver of a domestic car, who drove to the dividing strip, along which Overchuk was moving.