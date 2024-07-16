Medvedev in interview with AiF: Russia’s chance to join NATO after the collapse of the USSR has been missed

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gave a long interview to the newspaper “Arguments and Facts”The publication published the text of the conversation on Wednesday, July 17.

In the interview, Medvedev discussed Russia’s relations with Ukraine and its future, Moscow’s interaction with NATO, and also made a proposal to the former leader of the Pink Floyd group Roger Waters.

Medvedev said that the conflict with Ukraine was inevitable

According to Medvedev, the US and its allies only wanted to contain Russia and defeat it. At the same time, Moscow did not receive any security guarantees or promised neutrality from NATO.

On the contrary, the response was a manic desire to drag Kyiv into NATO and provoke a conflict within one nation, essentially a civil war. And when neo-Nazis came to power in Kyiv, the conflict became inevitable. The only question was when it would start. Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

According to the politician, it is impossible to say for sure whether it was worth starting a special military operation (SMO) earlier. On the one hand, the Kyiv authorities “could have had their necks twisted” in the 2000s, removing corrupt Ukrainian politicians from power. However, 20 years ago, Russia was not ready to conduct a SMO. Now, in his opinion, the situation is completely different, and Moscow is better prepared militarily.

Medvedev recalled that Russia had long fed people in Ukraine and helped them in every way, demonstrating a willingness to solve problems based on respect. Moscow had counted on a similar attitude, but the expectations were not met, he noted.

In his opinion, Ukraine should be forced to peace exclusively on Russian terms, similar to how the Soviet Union at the end of World War II did not consider the option of negotiations with Adolf Hitler, insisting on Germany’s capitulation.

Medvedev doubts Ukraine’s NATO membership

Speaking about Ukraine joining NATO in 2034, Medvedev admitted that it could cease to exist by that time.

He believes that promises about Ukraine joining the “NATO paradise” never had any meaning, and the alliance’s only interest is in turning Ukraine into a means of destroying Russia.

It never occurred to anyone in the USSR to negotiate peace with Hitler at the end of the war. Only complete and unconditional surrender. And now we must act in the same way. Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Medvedev considers negotiations with the West pointless

Medvedev said that after the collapse of the USSR, Russia was moving closer to the West and could have joined NATO. But then the chance was missed, since the subsequent events in Yugoslavia and the bombing of Belgrade “finally dispelled the former illusions.” At the same time, he believes that Russia would not have been accepted into the alliance in any case.

In his opinion, it is pointless for Moscow to negotiate with Western countries, since they are dependent on the United States and seek to harm Russia.

Dull mediocrities, trembling with lust for power, middle-class people who have grabbed the wheel with the help of Washington. In other words, heavy-assed, narrow-minded vassals of the USA Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Medvedev called the ability to lie a distinctive feature of Western politicians, “with a straight face, without blushing or changing their stony expression.”

As an example, he cited NATO’s expansion to the east. According to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, the West regularly promised not to do this, and now denies such statements. Therefore, Medvedev believes that with the appointment of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to the post of NATO Secretary General, nothing will change, since all key decisions in the alliance are made by the United States. Russia will continue to defend its national interests, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council assured.

Medvedev promises response to NATO’s promotion of “selfish interests”

The politician stressed that Russia does not threaten NATO and does not intend to attack any of the alliance members, but will counteract any attempts to advance its “selfish interests” near Russian borders. At the same time, the more such attempts there are, “the tougher our responses will be,” he noted.

Whether the entire planet will be torn to shreds depends solely on the prudence of “that” side. Unfortunately, it has not shown any so far. The behavior of NATO leaders today resembles a chaotic dance of the undead, an infernal corpse dance at the edge of a hellish abyss that has opened up before humanity. Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Medvedev noted that Russia is now much stronger than it was 20 years ago and is better prepared for a conflict with the West. At the same time, Moscow is betting on diplomatic efforts rather than military might.

We believe that the correct norm of behavior in the modern world is mutual respect and non-interference in the affairs of other states. Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council also pointed out Russia’s right as a nuclear power to respond to direct damage to its security and sovereignty. He stressed that the country’s authorities are aware of their historical responsibility and are striving to prevent a global catastrophe.

Medvedev invited the ex-leader of Pink Floyd to perform for the SVO fighters

Medvedev also said that he values ​​the work of the former leader of the rock group Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, and appreciates his understanding of the reasons for the special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine.