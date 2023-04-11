Dmitry Kvartalnov has been appointed head coach of the Minsk hockey club Dynamo. This is reported on site club on Tuesday, April 11.

“The club has reached an agreement to conclude a contract with Dmitry Kvartalnov. The term of the agreement is for one year.

Previously, Kvartalnov worked as a head coach at the Russian Severstal, Sibir, CSKA, Lokomotiv, as well as at Ak Bars, which he headed from 2019 to 2022.

It is noted that during the work of Kvartalnov, Ak Bars set a record for the number of its own students in the team of the Continental Hockey League (KHL) and for attendance at home matches.

A day earlier, it was reported that Andrey Razin was appointed to the post of head coach of the Continental Hockey League (KHL) club Metallurg from Magnitogorsk. It was noted that the agreement with the 49-year-old mentor is designed for two years. He replaced the head coach Ilya Vorobyov, who led the team since September 2019. Prior to that, Razin worked with the Cherepovets Severstal, he left the club on March 16.

On his account – the prizes “Golden Stick” and “Golden Helmet”. In addition, he is the author of the “golden double” in the 2000 Euroleague final.