Former State Duma deputy Dmitry Gudkov, suspected of non-payment of debt under a lease agreement, said that he had left Russia and was heading for Ukraine. It is reported by RIA News…

He told the agency that he plans to travel from Kiev to the Bulgarian city of Varna, where his parents are. Messages about the departure of the politician appeared on social networks. His lawyer Mikhail Biryukov explained that he had no information about the location of his client and could not confirm or deny the information.

Earlier, on June 3, Dmitry Gudkov was released from the IVS, his aunt Irina Yermilova, the Tverskoy court also refused to elect a ban on certain actions. Both are in the status of suspects in a criminal case under paragraph “b” of Part 2 of Article 165 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for causing property damage on an especially large scale. Biryukov explained that the amount of non-payment of the rent, in which the defendant is suspected, exceeds one million rubles.

The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the investigation against Gudkov was not connected with politics. He stressed that this topic does not fall within the competence of the Kremlin, suggesting that they contact law enforcement agencies.

The ex-deputy and his aunt were detained on June 1 on suspicion of non-payment of a debt under a lease agreement for non-residential premises in 2015-2017. It was reported that searches were being carried out at the politician’s dacha. The police also searched the apartment of his chief of staff, Vitaly Venediktov.