“Sergey, I’m falling.” Dmitry Golovchenko’s last words were not an exclamation of panic, nor a cry of desperate warning… it was just a cold realization: he was falling towards his death, accepting it with the serenity of someone who knows that only one stupid detail could annihilate him. “Sergey, I’m falling,” echoes over and over and over again in the dull mind of Sergey Nilov, who has survived but considers, stranded at 7,684 meters above sea level, sitting on a rope with barely any warm clothes and in the middle of the night, maybe he’s dead too and doesn’t want to accept it.

Anna Piunnova, director of Mountain.ru, the Russian mountaineering news portal, did not go back on its word and after interviewing survivor Sergei Nilov, published yesterday a summary of the events that ended the life of the legendary Golovchenko while both opened a new route on the southeast ridge of Gasherbrum IV (7,925 m). And these were so bizarre that it is difficult to assimilate so much misfortune. For this reason, Piunnova implores that no one judges or speculates about what happened, that discourse be respected and the irreversible facts be accepted. And, the journalist recalls, Golovchenko had a six-month-old daughter, Masha, and another 12-year-old daughter, named Olya.

Golovchenko and Nilov began the opening of their new itinerary on August 21, enduring strong winds and snowfall. Also nights sitting on tiny ledges, shivering, close to each other to share some heat. They never announced any intention to quit. Thus, groping forward, rationing the gas to melt the snow and their food, they reached 7,684 meters of altitude, already very close to the summit. There, on a tiny hill above a snow corridor, they pitched their tent, managed to secure a safety rope to the rock, and tied themselves to it while they drank tea inside and prepared to sleep.

Sergei Nilov during his climb on the GIV.

But they soon realized that their cabin lacked stability and threatened to slide down the slope. Sergey went out to try to improve his situation by adding snow and stones under the tarp to make a wider and more stable platform. It was August 31. Once outside, Sergey tied himself to the safety rope again, tied a knot and sent it to his friend so that he could also anchor himself while he collected the belongings inside so as not to lose any piece of the valuable material. of the. He didn’t have time. In the blink of an eye, the tent tilted under the weight of its occupant and slid unstoppably down the slope. Where there used to be a tent, there was nothing left but a safety rope. And a void of incomprehension and anguish.

Dawn set Nilov off, clad only in his first layer of clothing. He decided to rappel down the fall line of his friend and found remains of material that saved his life. He carried out 15 rappels, suffering an ordeal to create solid anchors (with hardly any material) to pass the rope through. He found a sleeping bag, slept in caves dug in the snow, did not eat (the birds took everything) and could not drink because although he found the stove, it was destroyed. He also found the remains of his friend on the glacier, wrapped them in the tent cloth and continued on his way to base camp, which he reached five days after the accident. It’s a miracle he’s still alive.

The tent located at 7,684 meters above sea level and the snow corridor through which he fell with Golovchenko inside. Sergei Nilov (Mountain.ru)

Great mountaineers, like Golovchenko, rarely die in the act of climbing. They know not to fall. They know how to take extreme care. They know how to survive. But they cannot predict when their share of fortune will end. They don’t know where awaits them, if it awaits them, a certain rock on the head, a ledge that breaks, a crack, a detail that makes everything change forever when no one expects it. In 2019, after surviving an epic ascent and descent of Jannu (7,710m), Golovchenko explained that they gave up the summit because “it would have been dangerous and we didn’t want to expose ourselves further. We have a life outside the mountains: Sergei has four children, I have one and I want another. Our families need us alive and healthy… so we stayed clear-headed and got over the top.”

Nilov and Golovchenko had always been climbing together and their toughness was already legendary. They always chose challenges of enormous difficulty and commitment in places where they could not expect help from the outside: this is how they won their first Golden Piolet in 2012 after completing the first ascent of the northeast ridge of the Muztagh Tower (7,276 m) forming a team with Alex Lange. And they repeated the award in 2016 after opening a new route on the north face of Thalay Sagar (6,904 m) together with Dmitry Grigoriev. Neither of them were mountaineering professionals and they always traveled with little money and with little support. They were authentic mountaineers and adventurers, without pretense, without walks on Instagram or spotlights illuminating their path. Just an infinite passion to live a life tailored to your needs.

