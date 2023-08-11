Dmitry Glukhovskyauthor of the famous novel Metro 2033 from which 4A Games derived its video game series, was sentenced to eight years in prison for criticizing the Russian military in an Instagram post.

Luckily Glukhovsky does not live in Russia, therefore the sentence (issued last August 7 in absentia) cannot be carried out until he returns to his homeland. The writer is obviously not the only one who has been accused and convicted of expressing views in support of Ukraine.

Immediately after the start of the invasion, the Russian parliament instituted a law whereby anyone who spreads “fake news” about the war currently underway risks imprisonment for up to fifteen years. The definition of what is “fake” is obviously up to the regime.