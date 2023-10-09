Writer Dmitry Bykov began to be checked under an article about discrediting the Russian army

Russian writer Dmitry Bykov (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents) began to check under the article about discrediting the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia. Writes about this RIA News with reference to law enforcement agencies.

“The check is being carried out by the RF Investigative Committee on the basis of a complaint about the writer’s unlawful statements about the RF Armed Forces,” the source said. It is noted that the cultural figure accused of making negative comments about the Russian army is currently abroad.

In June 2023, it was reported that Dmitry Bykov was fined for violating the law on foreign agents. The reason for the investigation was the lack of marking with the status of a foreign agent on the author’s social networks. The Nikulinsky Court of Moscow imposed a fine on Bykov in the amount of 40 thousand rubles for an administrative offense. The writer was not present at the court hearing.