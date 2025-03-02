03/02/2025



Updated at 9:20 p.m.





Marko Dmitrovic He left for Seville Last summer. The Serbian goalkeeper ended his stage in the nervous team and went to Leganés To continue your career. The goalkeeper remembers his career as Sevillista in an extensive interview with Relief.

«I finished my last season at Sevilla and I knew that the best thing for everyone was to come out. That last year it was very difficult for me on a personal and professional level … it is not that I lost the desire to prove, but I knew that I had to leave, to change air and to be again, because I know that if I am 100% I am a very good and very reliable goalkeeper. In Seville, especially in the last year, I could not demonstrate what it was and I noticed that it was time to meet again. I do not go crazy to know the reasons: it may not be the team for me, that they need another goalkeeper profile … I knew that the club was not going to stop at changing from air eitherbecause we both watched out, ”says Dmitrovic who understands that competition with bonus did not make it easy: after many years, I found myself as a substitute goalkeeper again. It was not easy for me, because The three years of Sevilla were very hardalso with good and positive specific moments for trophies, but the substitute goalkeeper position is very complicated. You can’t relax because you never know when you’re going to play and when you touch you, you have to prove, and that is not easy if you have no rhythm. In the second year, I played a lot and removed the position for Bono. When he left, I did have projected as number one in Sevilla, but In preseason I could do betterfind me better ».

“I put an extra pressure on myself: ‘Now you have to shine, you have to prove.’ And not. I have to enjoy every day and then things come out. That is the right path. I had to have been more focused on my work, but I didn’t start well. I was a bit frustrated because I didn’t do well», Says revealing that«In the third year, when Mendi took me away, I spent a very bad time, without encouragement and without desire. I had to react and I didn’t have as much revenge as other times. I was worn and it was time to change air ».

Of course, Dmitrovic says that “I have nothing to reproach Sevilla, they were three wonderful years and they are football things”. Regarding his final departure from Nervión, he acknowledges that “he could not expect many offers” and that he prioritized “finding a club in which he is again from the morning.” «I wanted to go to work with smile, compete, above all, with myself, to demand to the fullest. I wanted to be the usual Marko, feel important, smile again and work hard, which is something that I lost, ”he adds.