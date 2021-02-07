Unknown

Dmitrovic put on the superhero costume yesterday and asked his Eibar teammates: “Follow me.” A week ago he cried inconsolably after being injured against Sevilla. He was diagnosed with a sprained left knee. But the man of steel doesn’t care. He has signed for the next campaign with the Seville team itself and, far from being erased, he takes risks and asked to enter the call. There is no third goalkeeper, so he doesn’t even leave the option to test himself before the game. It will come out because it is time to set an example. The game is vital against Osasuna in the fight for permanence and with such a moral impact, Eibar is already winning from the dressing room (follow the meeting live on As.com).

There is another colossus among the teams this afternoon, the Chimy Avila, but he still has one mili left to return after his second serious knee injury in a short time. The Argentine striker turned 27 years old yesterday, shortly after rejoining the group after training for several months alone. His team wants to dedicate the triumph to him.

Note that the average can decide many things: 0-0 in the first round in Ipurua. Osasuna is in the relegation zone and needs a victory to get out of the well, confirm that he is in a good moment and catch a breath. Arrasate is clear that they must play a great game and hopes to show the image they have given in recent days. Recover troops (Aridane, Torró and Budimir), and has also included the newcomer in the call Ramalho.