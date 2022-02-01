The month of January was marked in red on the calendar Marko Dimitrovic. Since your signing for Sevilla it was closed, the Serbian knew that early 2022 his competitor in the goal, Bono, he would go to the African Cup with Morocco, so there was a great opportunity for him to take over the position. However, a positive for COVID has been definitive.

The Cadiz-Seville of January 3 was the Bono’s last game before leaving for the concentration of his team, a march that he delayed in order to play that match. Three days later, Sevilla visited the Saragossa in the Copa del Rey, a duel that Dmitrovic would still have played with Bono in Seville because he was being chosen in the competition. On January 9, Dmitrovic would be again starter in the league two and a half months later and completed a solvent performance in the win over Getafe, also leaving his score to zero.

But that’s where everything went wrong. Doubt until last minute in Cup derby against Betis, Dmitrovic was not available due to the positive mentioned above neither in the meeting that was suspended nor in the resumption the next day. And his absence was decisive for the interests of Sevilla. He also missed the next day of the League, in which Lopetegui’s men tied on their visit to Mestalla and returned just before the break in the 2-2 draw against Celta.

Morocco was eliminated this Sunday by Egypt and Bono, as well as Munir and En Nesyri, are expected in Seville shortly. And everything indicates that the African will be the one chosen to start in the eleven that will return to the competition on Saturday against Osasuna if there is no unexpected incident in the routine controls upon his return. It remains to be seen if Lopetegui gives the Serbian the opportunity to be the goalkeeper in the Europa League, since the rotations in the League have not been usual.