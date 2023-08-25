An ardent admirer of the Third Reich and guilty of abuses around the world, Dmitri “Wagner” Outkin had given his nom de guerre to the Russian paramilitary group he co-founded with Yevgeny Prigozhin. According to the Russian civil aviation authority, he was one of 10 passengers on board the plane that crashed north of Moscow on August 23, along with paramilitary force chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Was the Wagner group beheaded in the plane crash on Wednesday, August 23 in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow? According to Russian civil aviation authorities, militia chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his right-hand man Dmitry Outkin were among the 10 passengers on board.

While Yevgeny Prigozhin has been the man in the spotlight, his right-hand man has long been carefully kept away from cameras and the public eye. However, this 2-meter bald giant was far from unnoticed. Remaining in the shadows as always, Prigozhin had given him the floor in the video released in July, in which he announced that the Wagner group would no longer operate in Ukraine, but in Africa.

To the cheers of his men, he is heard saying, “Thank you guys for your hard work. Thanks to this work, SMP Wagner is known throughout the world. This is not the end, it is just the beginning of the greatest work of the world that’s about to happen. And ‘welcome to hell.'”

Little is known about this man. We have to rely on the lengthy sleuthing of the Bellingcat research website for any information. Dmitri Outkine was born in 1970 in the Urals. He was a lieutenant colonel in the Russian army during the two Chechen wars (1994-1996 and 1999-2009).

As the conflict subsided, he was transferred near the Estonian border to Petchory and served for ten years as a commander of the GRU, Russia’s secret military service. He left the army at that time out of boredom away from the front, explains his ex-wife.

His trail was later traced to Syria. He is said to have gone to fight alongside Bashar al-Assad’s forces in 2013 as part of the Slavic Corps, at a time when mercenary work was still prohibited in Russia.

Their only recorded battle was a regrettable one, in which the mercenaries were defeated by an al Qaeda-linked rebel group. Most of the members of the Slavic Corps were detained upon their return from Syria. Was Dmitri Outkine one of them? The answer remains uncertain.

However, the mercenaries and Outkin soon found themselves in Ukraine when the conflict broke out in 2014. Moscow needed men to support the separatists in Donbass and Crimea, while being able to deny their existence. In this context, the Wagner militia was founded, to which the Russian giant gave its nom de guerre. A name it bears because Richard Wagner was Hitler’s favorite composer.

Fascinated by Nazism

Dmitri Outkine made no secret of being an ardent admirer of the Third Reich. Shirtless photos of him show him sporting two Nazi-referencing tattoos at the base of his neck: the SS symbol, as well as an eagle and swastika. All this undermines the official communication of the Kremlin, which presents the war in Ukraine as a special operation aimed at denazifying the country.

With Wagner, Outkine becomes a war wanderer. In the spring of 2014, the former paratrooper and his men operated in Crimea, before returning with them to Syria between 2015 and 2018, in support of Russian forces.

By then, he already enjoyed the sympathy of the Kremlin. In December 2016, Vladimir Putin himself awarded him the Order of Valor for his role in the capture of Palmyra. The photograph of him with Putin circulated on social networks and is one of the few known images of the mercenary with an uncovered face.

From 2017 to 2019, the Wagner group fought in Sudan alongside the dictator Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown in 2019. In the spring of that same year, some 300 Wagner mercenaries were in Libya to support Khalifa Haftar, general of the Libyan National Army. .

There are conflicting accounts of his role in the Wagner riot in June 2023, as Le Monde points out. According to one of his former comrades-in-arms, Dmitri Outkin stayed out of it, while the Respubliki Order, an underground organization hostile to the Kremlin and the war in Ukraine, claims that he himself led the column of mutineers.

European Union sanctions

Despite his desire to remain in the shadows, Dmitri Outkine had long been on the radar of international authorities. In the Official Journal of the European Union for December 2021, a file with his name stated that, in the performance of his duties at Wagner, “he is responsible for serious human rights violations committed by the group, including acts of torture and extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and murders”.

Although Dmitri Outkin has been portrayed as the “founder” of Wagner over the years, in 2020 the investigative website Bellingcat questioned his role within the organization. Investigation of him suggests that he was in fact a mere “decoy”, more of a “hitman” than a mastermind, to hide the Russian Defense Ministry’s involvement.

“His role was more of a commander on the ground,” the researchers say. A report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, published the same year, supports this view.

His death in the plane crash raises questions: “Both Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dimitri Outkin were traveling on the plane, which is very rare. The two men almost never traveled together, precisely to avoid these types of scenarios,” says Stephen Hall, a political scientist specializing in Russia from the University of Bath, England.

This article is adapted from its French version