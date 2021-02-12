It’s official, NVIDIA has launched a DLSS 2.0 technology plugin on the Unreal Marketplace, a very smart move by the American company, since this facilitates and simplifies the integration of said technology in games that use the Unreal Engine 4.26 graphics engine.

The evolution of this NVIDIA technology it has been very curious, and I think it is necessary to take a look at it to better understand the progress it has made, and why it has become one of the most important solutions in the graphics sector today.

When NVIDIA released DLSS 1.0, it created a lot of expectations that were unfortunately not met. The basis of this technology was the same as what we saw with DLSS 2.0, but it was not applied correctly, and this produced a blurred result and a loss of image quality too large which, on top of that, was not supported by a noticeable performance increase.

NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 managed to outperform native resolution, and double performance

There is no better way to describe the value that the arrival of the second version of this technology from NVIDIA marked. DLSS 2.0 uses algorithms (artificial intelligence) to build a high-quality image starting from a lower than native resolution. For it, multiple images are combined, carefully chosen to achieve the best possible result, and a reconstruction process is applied that is far above any current rescaling technique.

DLSS 2.0 managed not only to match the image quality offered by native resolution, but to has even gotten over it. We already saw it at the time when we analyzed the operation of DLSS 2.0 technology in Death Stranding, the result is incredible, but this game is not the only one that makes perfect use of this technology, the same also happens in games like Control, Cyberpunk 2077 or Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

DLSS technology was originally intended as a solution to compensate for the loss of performance represented by ray tracing. As we have said, the original implementation was not good at all, but in the end it ended up meeting all expectations after its evolution to DLSS 2.0, and it has become more than just a simple tool to compensate for the loss of performance that the plotting implies. Ray. Today, it is a great option to improve performance without sacrificing graphic quality, and it’s worth it even without ray tracing involved.

To implement DLSS, game developers had to work closely with NVIDIA, a problem that was partially overcome with DLSS 2.0, and which has now been fully addressed with the arrival of the plugin on the Unreal Marketplace. Clearly this represents an important step forward towards the standardization of this technology, and that it is only a matter of time until the number of games supported by DLSS 2.0 multiplies exponentially.

In case someone is still not clear about the value that DLSS 2.0 offers, I remind you that, moving games in 4K, said technology Allows the RTX 3080 to more than double the performance of the RX 6800 XT. AMD, for its part, continues to work on an alternative to DLSS 2.0, as we saw at the time in this article.