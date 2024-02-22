ILast year, 387 people in Germany died from drowning in water. That's 23 more than last year. The German Life Saving Society (DLRG) presented this development in a press conference on Thursday. In the peak summer months and summer holidays, the number initially fell compared to 2022. In August, 47 people had accidents, significantly fewer than the previous year (74). But the long late summer and warm autumn temperatures attracted more people to German waters in 2023 than in previous years. “In the last three months of the year, more people had an accident than since 2017,” said Ute Vogt, President of the DLRG, on Thursday in Hanover.

Around 90 percent of the deaths occurred in inland waters, primarily rivers and lakes that are not open to swimming and monitored. The number of deaths in canals rose from 19 to 27. The same number of people died in the German seas, nine more than in the previous year. Five of these cases can be traced back to the freighter collision near Heligoland in October. Eight deaths were recorded in swimming pools.

Bavaria is at the top of the DLRG statistics with 62 deaths in 2023. But that has nothing to do with the fact that fewer people can swim in Bavaria, says Achim Wiese, deputy head of association communications at the DLRG. “There are the most beautiful lakes there, which are also attractive for tourists. And these are often unoccupied, i.e. unguarded bathing areas.” Bavaria is followed by North Rhine-Westphalia with 47 deaths and Baden-Württemberg with 43. In Hesse, 18 people drowned.

“Your own performance is completely overestimated”

Many young adults were among the victims. 44 people died in the 31 to 40 age group. Last year there were 26. In 93 percent of the cases, those who drowned were men. In terms of the total number, the victims in 2023 were mostly male, with a share of 77 percent. In nine cases the gender is not known. “The cause, like every year, is the typical carelessness of men. cockiness. Your own performance is completely overestimated and the dangers are underestimated. “Women are just a little more cautious,” says Wiese.

Five more deaths were recorded in the age groups eleven to 30 than in the previous year. Cases in those ages 41 to 80 fell from 172 to 147.

There were 16 deaths among children aged ten and under, four fewer than in 2022. Wiese classifies this number: “Just 20 years ago this number was 45 deaths. That's what motivated us to start big campaigns to turn non-swimmers into safe swimmers. But a survey from 2022 also shows that more than one in two children who leave primary school cannot swim. “

Wiese and Vogt attribute this to a lack of swimming areas and inadequately trained teachers. Vogt appeals to politicians: “Take the reins and invite communities and swimming associations to a round table to talk about pool planning. It is important that the money is not simply scattered around, but that we really look at where there are practically no bathrooms at all. The goal should be to have a bathroom within easy reach of every elementary school.”