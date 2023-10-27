The developer Remedy has confirmed that Alan Wake II will receive two expansions in 2024.

Expansion 1 is called Night Springs and is scheduled to come out in late spring 2024, although on a note, Remedy He said this release window is subject to change. Expansion 2 is called The Lakehouseand does not yet have a release date.

Here is the official description of Night Springs:

“Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and it becomes reality. Fiction collapses and becomes mere words on a page. These are those stories… in Night Springs. He plays as several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experiences the inexplicable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springsa fictional television show set in the world of Alan Wake.”

And here is the description of Remedy about The Lakehouse:

“The lake House is a mysterious facility located on the shores of Lake Cauldron, established by an independent government organization to conduct secret investigations… until something goes wrong. Explore the Lake House and embark on two separate adventures as the realities of Saga Anderson and Alan Wake They collide again.”

Atomix’s review of Alan Wake II obtained a score of 87/100. What we said about it was the following:

Alan Wake II It is the sequel we were waiting for, unfortunately it took thirteen years to find out what followed in this story. The technological advancement is impressive, the graphics, music and sound are stunning and it couldn’t have been released in a better season.

Meanwhile, Remedy confirmed two free features coming to Alan Wake II after launch: New Game Mode+ and the Photography Mode. He New Game+ (known in-game as the Final Draft) should arrive about a month after launch.

Retains all unlocked weapons, amulets, and Words of Power upgrades, adds a new Nightmare difficulty level, a new alternate narrative that includes six new pages of manuscripts, and new video content on specific TVs in the Dark Place, and, according to Remedy“some other surprises.”

Alan Wake II is now available in PC through the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5and Xbox Series X|S starting today, October 27.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I don’t know if I would continue playing Alan Wake II, It’s not like the DLCs from the first game were any good. I’ll stick with the core experience, but if you. They are very fans, like them.