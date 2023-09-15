For some months there had been rumors that the adventure of Lion in Resident Evil 4 Remake wasn’t finished with the base game that came to us in March of this year, and that is due to keywords they used within the title itself. And now, all this is a reality, well Capcom revealed its existence during the last Status of Play.

As with its original release, the additional content will be named after Separate Ways and will have as its protagonist Ada Wong, character who will take his own path to steal the sample of the plague virus. No gameplay has been shown, but there have been some cinematics that are not seen in the base game.

Something that draws a lot of attention is the fact that the game will be released on September 21, that is, this same month that it was announced, and highlights the fact that it is in the same year of publication of the main video game. This was not done even with Resident Evil Village, Well, the content focused on the daughter of the Winter It arrived a year after the base release.

For its part, it has been confirmed that the version arrives in winter VR.

Remember that Resident Evil 4 Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Status of Play