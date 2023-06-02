This year has been a bit troublesome for Xboxgiven that one of his biggest bets in recent years, redfall, turned out to be a disaster for the press and fans. However, not everything has been so bad, and that happened with Hi Fi Rush, newest job of Tango GameWorks which surprised by its gameplay factor, graphics and more details.

That same thing has led to a rumor that indicates an expansion or DLC for the aforementioned title, finding the clue that there are 10 more achievements to be unlocked that have not yet been released. The most curious thing is that they do not have any kind of name, with the title TBA, which in turn means that there will soon be a revelation from Microsoft.

It is worth mentioning that this news comes shortly after Xbox reaffirm that in the following days they will be celebrating their classic summer event in which they will present more video games. So it would be the ideal scenario for the new content to be presented. Same that could be completely free or charged individually.

Remember that Hi Fi Rush Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: SteamDB

Editor’s note: It would be a good idea for the game to have a second wind, since shortly after its release it was quickly forgotten. Of course, if they charge for the DLC, people addicted to Game Pass will be upset.