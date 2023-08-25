A pretty big game came out last year for PS5 and also ps4that was fair God of War Ragnarok, and once the campaign ended, many players have been left wanting more due to certain things in the story. That leads us to the fact that a DLC has been requested to conclude the unknowns, which could be in development right now.

This information comes from The Snitch , a well-known leaker who has shared details of new upcoming games, and revealed via Twitch what he was trying to do with a long series of clues. His sources say that sony is working on a DLC for this game, but there are not many more details of names and dates.

Regarding the clues that the insider was leaving, it all started with a morse code that created the final part of a URL that led to some images, which hid a reference to a biblical passage that once guessed by some of his followers unlocked a clue. hidden in an envelope and placed under a bench. All to lead to a drawing that let us see the logo of the title.

This has made users immediately think that soon Santa Monica It’s going to reveal something secret, and it will obviously be a DLC for the game or even a stand-alone adventure that would be a kind of epilogue to what we were told last year.

Remember that God of War Ragnarok Is available in ps4 and ps5.

Via: aroged

Editor’s note: It would be strange if they make a DLC for this title, since the 2018 one does not have anything additional after finishing the story. So, I would bet more on a stand alone as happened with Infamous at the time on PS4.