Today’s Pokémon Presents has presented many novelties in relation to this franchise, this includes applications, collectible cards, worlds, as well as an exclusive Netflix series with an interesting animation style. However, the news for the games was not going to be missing and thus they showed updates for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Among the new news it is mentioned that new crystallizations will arrive for some legendary pokémon that were not available before. But the most striking thing is the new DLC called Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Which will be divided into two parts that will arrive periodically.

For now there is no talk of a release date, but it is mentioned that they will arrive at some point in the year on Nintendo Switch.

Via: Pokémon Presents