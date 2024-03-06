Persona 3 Reload It hit the market at the beginning of last February, and while many were happy with the final price, others were more unfortunately content that we saw in Persona 3 FESspecifically the chapter of The Answer, was not available. Well, today it has been confirmed that This remake will have a season pass, which includes the long-awaited episode of The Answer.

Through a trailer it has been confirmed that Persona 3 Reload It will have a season pass, which will be divided into three waves. The first of these will introduce songs that we originally saw on Persona 4 and Persona 5. The second adds additional costumes. Finally, the third part of this additional content will include the DLC Episode Aigis -The Answer-which will be available sometime in September 2024.

Let us remember that, originally, The Answer presented us with a story that takes place after the events of the main adventure of Persona 3, where Aigis and the rest of the SEES team have to face the death of the protagonist. Thus, we can expect that Persona 3 Reload offers us a faithful recreation of what we originally saw in Persona 3 FES.

Unfortunately, It seems that the female protagonist we saw in Persona 3 Portable will not be part of the DLC. Remember, Episode Aigis -The Answer- will come to Persona 3 Reload sometime in September 2024.

