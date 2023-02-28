For a few months now there has been talk that Elden Ring would receive an expansion or DLC, which would add a little more history, combat, as well as some new bosses. In fact, some fans speculated that the reveal of this would be during The Game Awardssomething that did not happen, and that made us think that some doubts arose.

However, this has been left behind, because a few hours ago the very FromSoftware confirmed that this addition to the base game is a reality, they even revealed that the name of this expansion is Shadow of the Erdtree. Thus mentioning that the next part of the game is currently in development, this through a new tweet.

The “Shadow of the Erdtree” DLC for “ELDEN RING” is in development. The follow-up report is still a bit early, but we appreciate you looking forward to it.

This news comes shortly after it was announced that the game has exceeded just over 20 million units sold, making it one of the best-rated and best-selling titles in the saga. Souls. For its part, there are no more details about the new content, only that it will arrive in the future, there is still no release date because it was announced early.

Remember that Elden Ring Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It is good news that will make the game return to everyone’s mouths, because for a few months it was no longer as viral as in its first months of launch. We will have to wait for its first trailer and release date.