Dotemu and Tribute Games have announced today that the game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revengereleased last year, will receive a new batch of fully tubular additional content in the next DLC “Dimension Shellshock“.

This complete DLC pack will be released later this year and it will be quite large. Among the major additions is a new playable character, Usagi Yojimbo (traditionally called “Miyamoto Usagi”), a swordsman rabbit who has fought alongside the turtles in both the comics and the animated series.

The trailer above shows this new fighter jumping through portals, which is a hint at the DLC’s other big feature: a new game mode. We don’t have many details on this addition yet, other than the fact that there will be “a new style of interdimensional battles” for the Turtles to face.

In addition to these great additions, “Dimension Shellshock” will also include alternate color schemes for all playable characters (including some retro-inspired skins shown in the trailer) and a new selection of original music from soundtrack composer Tee Lopes.

Dotemu and Tribute Games have also announced that a second free update is planned apart from this one. DLCwhich will add even more color options in the future.

We know this is cause for a lot of excitement and while we don’t want to dampen the excitement with disappointment, it’s important to note that we don’t have an exact release date for this yet. DLCwe only know that it will be “later this year”.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: Great game, if you don’t have it and you are a fan of turtles, you need this game. It doesn’t last long but it’s a lot of fun, especially if one or more friends can accompany you.