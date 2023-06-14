In the extended presentation of Xbox Today Squanch Games announced High on Knifea new paid downloadable content (DLC) for its 2022 first-person shooter, High on Life. In a new post on Xbox Wire, Squanch Games CEO and studio head Mike Fridley confirmed that the DLC takes place two years after the events of the base game and that “everything is totally fine until Knifey gets a package from home. Don’t ask how or why Knifey gets mail. He is mysterious for a reason.”

The Xbox Wire post also notes that the DLC will introduce new weapons. One of them is called Harper, voiced by Sarah Sherman from snland another confirmed one is BALL, which is “a strange little pinball cannon operated by a bunch of tiny freaks who speak in incomprehensible language,” voiced by Alex Robbins, the narrative director of High on Life.

High on Life was released last December, as a console exclusive for the platforms of Xbox and a first-day-in-service launch xbox game pass of Microsoft. A few days after its release, Microsoft confirmed that High on Life became the biggest launch of xbox game pass in 2022, the biggest launch of GamePass from third parties and the largest release of a single player game in GamePass of all times.

Something the trailer didn’t specify, however, is whether Squanch Games co-founder Justin Roiland, who voiced Kenny in the base game, will reprise his role. Earlier this year, Roiland was charged with domestic violence. Following the news, several companies severed ties with Roiland, including Adult Swimwhich announced that it had fired Roiland, who co-created the adult animated show rick and morty, and announced that he would replace their roles in future seasons. Squanch Games announced that Roiland resigned from the company on January 16, 2023. In March, the charges against Roiland were dropped.

High on Knife “coming soon”, according to Squanch Games.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I still think this game was inspired by Skippy the talking gun from cyberpunk 2077.