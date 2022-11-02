Dl Rave, Conte attacks Meloni

The norm adopted by the anti rave party decree “must be changed” and “immediately”. To say it, go Fbthe leader of the 5 Star Movement, Giuseppe Conte. “President Meloni, your reassurances via social media are not needed on the fact that your government will not touch the right of citizens to meet and express dissent – he writes in a post – there is already the Constitution to provide this guarantee, it is not a concession of the prime minister on duty “.

“Let’s clarify that no one wants to promote abusive occupations and drug dealing. Spare us, therefore, your sermons on illegality, completely inappropriate by those who are planning interventions in favor of corrupt and tax evaders who go around with briefcases full of cash”, adds.

“The question that seems to escape you is that the existing rules are already sufficient to counter illegal gatherings – explains Conte – the professionalism of our police forces is undisputed as shown by the intervention at the rave party in Modena. However, you have introduced a new one. generic and dangerous types of crime, which attributes enormous discretion to the guardians of public order that they must prevent and an abnormal sanctioning power to judges called to convict “. “That text must be stopped and changed immediately”, the conclusion.

Subscribe to the newsletter

