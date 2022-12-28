Of the Rave, the majority requests the “river session”: accelerated voting

Protest by Pd and M5s in the Chamber of Deputies, after the go-ahead for the trust (with 206 votes in favour, 145 against and 3 abstentions) placed by the government on the Rave decree, following the announcement made during a television broadcast by the minister for relations with the Parliament, Luca Ciriani, on the fact that the use of the ‘guillotine’ would have been resorted to, ie the instrument that cuts the time required to examine a provision. The president replies directly to the words of the Pd and the M5s Lorenzo Fontana: “I will call Minister Ciriani to ask him for clarifications on what I have read about the agencies, and I imagine that we will certainly agree on what happened, but it is clear that recourse to the ‘guillotine’ is the prerogative of the presidency, an instrument which at the moment is not it’s still been adopted. I hope everyone works to avoid that.”

“While the call on trust is taking place, we learned from Minister Ciriani that the so-called guillotine will be applied. I would like to remind my colleagues, everything in Parliament’s interest, to protect the entire Parliament but above all the prerogatives of the presidency of the Chamber, the guillotine or trap, which is not the prerogative of the government, but one of its prerogatives, president. It is unacceptable for the minister to say that the guillotine will be used”, thundered the group leader dem Debora Serracchiani in the courtroom. The chairman of deputies of FdI replies, Thomas Foti which quotes the former Speaker of the House Luciano Violante: “We all know how the group leaders’ conference went and in interpreting Minister Ciriani’s thought I think there was a simplification on his part. Violante in 2000, to justify the decision to resort to the guillotine on a decree with precise words, said that ‘ there was a principle of conservation of documents which could not be violated and after the vote of confidence in the government, if the possibility of preventing the majority from converting the decree into law had been left to the opposition, which was us at the time, subverted a democratic principle'”, concludes Foti.

He intervenes Victoria Baldinodeputy leader of the M5s group: “I remember that Minister Ciriani not only violated a prerogative of the presidency of the Chamber, but he showed little respect for Parliament as he said in a TV broadcast that the attitude of the opposition is unacceptable, for us and “The majority who have an arrogant attitude is unacceptable. We are baffled by this attitude.”

Center-right sources: plausible our yes to ogd on Spappers

At the moment it is plausible to think that the Costa odg can be accepted as it welcomes the positions of the centre-right. So sources of the majority about the hypothesis that they can give a favorable opinion to the odg against the ‘spazzacortti’ presented by the Third Pole.

Subscribe to the newsletter

