The session was suspended for the meeting of the conference of group leaders which will establish the timing of the vote





The government has raised the question of trust in the Chamber in the Chamber on the approval of the PA decree without modifications compared to the text that came out of the examination of the commissions.

The request was formalized in the Chamber by the Minister for Public Administration Paul Zangrillo. The vote on the trust that the Government has placed in the PA dl in the Chamber will begin tomorrow at 2 pm. This was established by the conference of group leaders of Montecitorio. The explanations of vote will begin at 12.30.

Among the innovations introduced, the extension of the so-called ‘tax shield’ for one year to 30 June 2024 and the exclusion of the concurrent control of the Court of Auditors on Pnrr and Pnc.

