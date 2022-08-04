The Infrastructure decree law (Dl 68/2022) was converted on August 3 by the House, with 259 yes, 9 against and 18 abstentions, in what is one of the acts brought to the finish line by the outgoing Draghi government. Pending the elections of 25 September, changes to the highway code have been made with this decree. However, the news that would have been more interesting has not arrived, namely the equalization “between approval and homologation of the instruments for the automatic detection of infringements“. Basically, fines imposed with automatic machines will remain at risk of recourse.

Power limit for new drivers. In the DL, the specific power limit for new drivers in the first year, if they drive an electric or plug-in hybrid car, has been raised from 55 to 65 kW / t.

Vans. With the B license taken for at least two years, you can drive vans even heavier than 3.5 tons (up to 4.25), as long as the excess weight is due to the presence of an electric, gas or hydrogen motor.

ZTL for a fee. It will be MIMS to establish which characteristics the municipalities must possess in order to establish them, complete with collection methods and maximum rates. The amounts will be fixed on the basis of polluting emissions and type of permit.

Elongated cabs. On trucks it will be possible to exceed the normal maximum length limits thanks to the new elongated cabs and aerodynamic appendages, which reduce consumption. These appendages must be compatible with transport by train or ship and must be folded or removed by the driver if safety is at risk or, on roads with speed limits up to 50 km / h, if there are cyclists or other vulnerable users. Even when folded, they must not exceed the total length of the vehicle by more than 20 centimeters.

Heavy vehicle overload. The 5% tolerance remains only for measurements made with traditional public scales; it rises to 10% for dynamic weighing, carried out on all vehicles in transit with sensors drowned in the asphalt. The rule will become valid in its entirety when they are approved or homologated by Mims. It also applies to exceptional transport, for which a new authorization will still be required in the event of an infringement.

Discount for serial fines. Brain-like rule: those who take more fines within 90 days for non-revision or lack of insurance will be able to pay only three times the amount foreseen for a single violation, similar to what is already done for

multiple violations committed at the same time. The interested party, if he knows he is in a situation in which he is entitled to

“Discount”, must submit an application.

Expired license. Those who let their license expire and do not renew it for more than five years will still be able to undergo the renewal medical examination, but in addition they will have to undergo a sort of shortened practical exam, to refresh their memory.

Emissions scandals. Mims will require manufacturers involved in Dieselgate-like cases to recall vehicles within 60 days and,

in the event of non-compliance, it will revoke the homologation and impose a sanction from 900 to 3,500 euros “for each vehicle” that is not standard (it is not clear whether it is produced or sold).

Outside the context of the code, a provision to protect car dealerships was also included in the Legislative Decree. “While the delicate phase of transition to the future structures of automotive distribution is beginning (many brands will no longer give the concession mandate, making their current dealers become agents or commission agents) and the market crisis, also triggered by war and pandemic, continues, contractual protection for the category. Contracts with car manufacturers will have to last at least five years and those who do not wish to renew them upon expiry must notify the other party at least six months in advance. Cancellation before the deadline will be possible for the car manufacturer only by recognizing fair compensation to the dealer which includes goodwill and investments made in good faith.“, Reports Il Sole 24 Ore.