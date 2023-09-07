Dl Crime, the squeeze on cell phones and pornographic sites. New rules on compulsory schooling. The measure

The government decided to intervene in juvenile crime. The executive works on a standard for yielding the penalties more severe and also punish negligent parents. Arrest for minors aged 14 and over for crimes such as drug dealing and assaulting a public official. Urban daspo and no cell phones. And a tightening on access to sites pornographic for minors. These are the measures on the table that will go to the CDM today. To which is added prison for parents who do not send their children to compulsory schooling. In the final text, however, some measures could eventually be skipped. Why difficult to implement.

The decision is still pending on the age of imputabilitythat could drop from 14 to 12 years as the League had proposed in recent days. The Council of Ministers is convened for today, 7 September, at 12.30 at Palazzo Chigi. In the draft also appears a more severe path of reintegration and re-education of convicted minors. Which involves carrying out socially useful work or collaborating free of charge with non-profit organizations.

