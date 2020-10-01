The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made several amendments in the Motor Vehicles Rules 1989. After which it will now be easier to get a driving license. No more documents will be required for licenses. Online driving license can now be made only through Aadhaar card. One October 2020 means from today you can avail services like online driving license, renewal of license, registration through Aadhar card. At the same time, you will be able to keep all your documents on the government web portal.

Car papers will not have to be kept together

Under the new rule, you will no longer have to carry documents like driving licenses, registration documents, fitness certificates, permits, along with your vehicle papers. Now you can also show a digital copy to the traffic police.

Documents can be placed on government portal

At the same time, you will be able to keep the necessary documents related to your vehicle safe on the government portal and remove your work by showing a digital copy of the documents. After these new rules, the documents of the car will no longer have to be kept together. The government said that all the documents related to the vehicle including driving license and e-challan will be maintained from 1 October 2020 through an information technology portal.

Will be able to use the phone while driving

According to the amendment in the Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, now you will be able to use mobiles while driving. However, it can only be used for route navigation. At the same time, if someone is caught talking on mobile while driving, then a fine of one thousand to five thousand rupees may have to be paid.

