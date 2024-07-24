Dl casa/ Ok to the vote of confidence, final approval from the Senate: the decree is law

The ‘save home’ decree is law: the Senate chamber gave the final green light confirming its confidence in the government, which raised the issue. 106 in favor, 68 against and one abstention. This is the 61st vote of confidence in Palazzo Madama since the beginning of the legislature. The measure, born on the initiative of the Minister for Infrastructure and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, introduces urgent rules for the simplification of building and urban planning. It was approved in Montecitorio last Friday also then by resorting to confidence.

“The decree-law on building and urban planning simplifications, now definitive, responds to the needs of homeowners and the entire real estate sector. The hope is that it will soon achieve the desired effects of stimulating the sales market, but also of assisting in the redevelopment of buildings”. Thus, in a note, Giorgio Spaziani Testa, president Confedilizia. “During the parliamentary debate, especially by the opposition, there have been repeated calls for the introduction of measures aimed at increasing the housing supply, especially for rent and in particular at controlled rents. In this regard, we appeal to all political forces to share a very concrete proposal from Confedilizia: eliminate the IMU for the houses given for rent through agreed rent contracts. A measure that, especially if accompanied by an acceleration of the release procedures, would represent an effective incentive to place on the market thousands of homes currently intended for other purposes”.