“Good for some measures announced by the Meloni government, for others we are asking for more”. The Confederation Aep – European associations of professionals and companies – intervenes on the news of the dl Aid quater, approved by the Council of Ministers in the last few hours.

“No despair – comments the president, Mino Dino – for the revision of the Superbonus and the reduction of the tax rate from 110% to 90. Although we would like to remind Minister Giorgetti that it was certainly not for the benefit of a few and that it gave an impetus to a sector, the construction sector, which was practically paralyzed. The real problem is that of the assignment of credits. A problem that this decree does not seem to address and which, on the contrary, must be solved to give relief to companies and clients “.

“We have said it on several occasions: the Superbonus – continues Dinoi was decisive in relieving the country from the post-Covid recession, but at this moment the Government should move the subsidiaries, first of all Poste and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and allow the sale of the credit for single annuity also to private individuals, for which a cashback mechanism could also be activated in the event of fiscal incapacity. This is the only way. It is true that the tax credit is not money, but if it is not guaranteed for everyone that is, not only for large companies (which certainly do not have liquidity problems), but also for small ones, at that point it becomes a tool for a few. And we know that small and micro companies cannot afford to pay in advance suppliers and they need to monetize through the sale, “he explains again.

Then there is the issue of bills. “The tax-free bonuses of up to 3 thousand euros are good news, also with a view to a hoped-for strengthening of corporate welfare tools, but for them to materialize – he emphasizes – it is necessary to guarantee the liquidity of companies, today undermined by skyrocketing bills. More than credits. of tax and the possibility of payment in installments, starting from 2023, we expect a different calculation mechanism that avoids the formation of extra-profits, cutting the cost for businesses at the origin “.

Meanwhile, inflation, with the rise in energy, food and – more generally – all raw materials, puts businesses and families in crisis. “We need to intervene with a shock reduction in the tax wedge: this means more money in paychecks for employees and, at the same time, a reduction in the tax burden for companies”, he adds.

Last but not least, the no to the second Imu installment for cinemas, theaters and concert halls. “We welcome this provision, considering that the places of culture have been among the most affected by the pandemic. We need to accelerate on various fronts. It is the moment of responsibility”, he concludes.