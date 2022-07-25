Dl Aiuti bis, VAT cleared on bread and pasta: the hypothesis was confirmed by the Deputy Minister of Economy Laura Castelli

Reset VAT on bread and pasta and reduce it from 10 to 5% on meat and fish: the government is studying the possibility of including in the next Aid decree another measure to address the dear life, thus stopping the inflationary race. The confirmation comes directly from the deputy minister of the economy Laura Castelli.

It is a concrete plan and possibly alternative or additional to 200 euros“, said a Radio 24 Castelli, to those who asked you whether these hypotheses are being considered in the aid decree, the costs of both measures and above all what the more impacting on the lives of Italianswe will intervene in this sense in the July decree “.

“It’s a job we’re doing, Castelli said, I’ve been saying it for a couple of months, we are in full inflation, never so high since 86. This is a phenomenon that It erodes purchasing power a lot Italians. And we are seeing it on some products. And so one of the cures of inflation is precisely this. I have said it in recent months, also because Europe is asking us to carry out a VAT reform and therefore I have proposed to bring it forward “. Castles he then specified that “now we are talking about some goods, especially food, even if compared to 86 today they represent only 1/5 of the consumption of Italians.

“Even if we believe, as Together for the Future, that one more step must be taken and therefore on Budget Law we have to build one VAT reduction on some products in a structural way “. In particular, he stressed,” we think, in addition to food, those that are talked about in the newspapers today meat, pasta, even those necessary for goods such as bills, such as birth products and medicines. We had already worked on this line to make it structural. At the moment, the budget law means facing the next few years well “, concluded the Deputy Minister.

