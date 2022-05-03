With the Dl Aid allocated 14 billion to reduce energy costs

The new one was approved yesterday evening Aid, which will have a total endowment of approximately 14 billion. I’m 30 billion that the executive has put in place since the beginning of the energy crisis, which began before the war between Russia And Ukraine and made even more dramatic by the dropping of bombs and the need to free oneself from hydrocarbons and the gas from Fly. As explained by the minister ofEconomy Daniele Francothe measure provides a first part from 8 billion euros which will be financed through the margins provided for by the Defwith the difference between net debt trend and objective, and the remodeling of the Fund for cohesion and the development. This money will be used to intervene on energy, on fuels, on the increase in prices for public works, as well as to cover measures in favor of a series of public bodies, for refugees and for companies most affected by the consequences of the war.

Six billion for low incomes

Another 6 billion – coming from the taxation on extra-profits of energy companies which will rise from 10 to 25% – will be used instead to cover the 200 euro bonus, which, according to the head of the Mef, will be paid “as soon as technically possible”, presumably between June and July. A support a 28 million Italians, put in difficulty by the rush of consumer prices. The cut in excise duties on fuels is extended until July 8 and the interventions against the expensive bills to protect 5.2 million families they are extended until the third quarter. And i money that employers will put in paychecks will be reimbursed “at the first tax payment,” he promises Dragons. In this case, Franco explains, the necessary money will come through “the continuation of the extraordinary levy on companies producing, importing, resellers of electricity, gas and petroleum products for which a further 15% withdrawal is expected on the same tax base defined in the previous one intervention“.

Dragons: There is great uncertainty

“There is a climate of great uncertainty, but the Government he is determined and does everything possible to give a sense of closeness to the Italians. The aid decree defends the purchasing power of familiesespecially the most weak“, says the prime minister, Mario Draghi, at a press conference. The government’s commitment, the premier emphasizes, is “intense, determined and decisive” and the executive, he assures, is ready to intervene again if the economic situation worsens. “Today’s decisions (yesterday, ed) represent this well determination of the government. In some ways, it is the meaning of the government itself “, she notes.

Loan guarantees extended for SMEs

Bad measures of the measure not end here. Among those most relevantthere is the extension up to December 31st guarantees on bank loans to SMEs and major companies through Sace. The social bonus for bills from electric energy And gas partially becomes “retroactive“, With the possibility of offsetting those already paid with future ones. There are aids for rents and for public transport. The deadline for carrying out at least the 30% of the overall works in single-family houses for the purpose of accessing the Super bonus 110%. To further reduce the country’s energy dependence, they come speed up the procedures from authorization for the installations from power from renewables and the works necessary for the new regasifiers they become “interventions of public utility, which cannot be postponed and urgent”, for the realization of which one or more extraordinary government commissioners will be appointed.

Inflation down in April but at a 30-year high

“In April the inflation rate was 6.2%, slightly down compared to March but at the highest levels of the last 30 years. This price acceleration depends on very great starts from energy prices, this means that these are temporary situations and they go addressed with exceptional tools otherwise they end up weakening the economy, increasing poverty and creating permanent conditions of weakness economic And poverty“, Draghi notes.” The latest GDP estimates expect to reach pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of next year. Let’s hope sooner “, concludes the premier.

