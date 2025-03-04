He Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Function It is aimed at sealing peace with insurers. This Tuesday, March 4, ends the deadline to appear to the new MUFACE tender for the 2025, 2026 and 2027. Four months of crisis that have resulted in an increase in The offer from 3,217 million to 4,429 million Once the cost of extending until this month of March the last concert is discounted. Segurcaixa Adeslas y Asisa They are the only ones who have publicized their intention to attend. Together They monopolize more than 80% of the quota with more than 872,649 mutualists.

In the inkwell it is DKVthat hurries deadlines before ruling on its continuity and keeps the almost 200,000 people who provide health coverage in Spain. The group belonging to Munich Re It has been one of the most critical of the proposal, both with money put on the table as with the duration of the concert. From the first moment they have been defending the need to make contracts for a year in order to avoid unpredictable events, as well as apply a rise in premiums from 40% to twelve months.

The company has already unmarked to provide health care to the 8,000 officials residing abroad, coverage that will predictably assume new sanitary mutual. Unlike the national agreement, in this case an agreement has also been reached for three years and with a total budget of 77.7 million -71 if the extension of the previous agreement is not taken into account-. The increase in the premium in this case amounts to 33.5%, an improvement that had aroused the interest of Allianz Partners Health, the specialized division in international health and assistance of Allianz.

It also remains to know Mapfre’s position, after admitting a few weeks ago he studies the specifications. The statements made within the framework of the Presentation of annual results have caused surprisesince the insurer chaired by Antonio Huertas left said circuit in 2009. “The insufficiency of premiums endorsed continuous losses,” defend from Mapfre after the turn in their position. It should be remembered that last October they completely ruled out their return, given the little profitability offered by MUFACE.

The new conditions have also resurrected the interest of other companies such as Sanitas, who stopped providing this service in 2014, although everything indicates that it will not finally attend. The situation has not been on track until the government has yielded to the pressure of the insurers and The raised rise has raised to 41.2%. Precisely, the main novelty comes from the hands of the premiums when the difference in rates paid by the companies between the companies between the companies between the younger groups and the oldest.

Doctors ask to meet with insurers

In these circumstances, discomfort grows among autonomous doctors, those who have their own consultation. Through unipromel, association that represents some 5,000 professionals, They demand that companies finally assume the service, a meeting for the analysis of Joint form the new concert. Specifically, under the umbrella of this meeting they seek to transfer aspects such as the need for the link for a period of three years “It cannot be assumed by the doctors”since adhesion contracts establish a year.

In this line, they expose that the Pliego transfers “implicitly” To the doctors the obligation to guarantee the fulfillment of the times Waiting maximums, “something that is not assumed” And that, in addition, there is no contractual obligation by these professionals to do so. From Unipromel They have raised the voice repeatedly to denounce the “job precariousness.” The president of the organization, Ignacio Guerrero, ensures that they receive between 8 and 9 euros If it is a general consultation, 15 if you are a specialist.

After three decades with the “frozen” fees now urged that the increase in the premium by 2025-2027 also has an impact on a Rate update up to 25 and 40 eurosrespectively. They have already threatened to resort to the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) for the “domain position abuse” who exercise Segurcaixa Adeslas, Asisa and DKV, current service providers.