Three are the insurance companies that will analyze until the last moment If they add to the MUFACE contest To offer health coverage to more than one million officials from all over Spain: DKV, Mapfre and Axa. The first one already … He provided the service in the previous concession, which won at the end of last year. For now, the signatures Adeslas and Asisa They are the only two who have shown their willingness to present themselves to the tender of MUFACE. And this Tuesday afternoon ends the deadline for corporations that consider it can appear to the contest to cover health care after months of conflicts with the government.

DKV plans to hurry The deadline to decide if also continues, according to sources from the insurance group. Nor is Mapfre’s participation ruled out After its president, Antonio Huertas, indicated that they could study the option to participate again in the system if the conditions advised him. Also Axa points out that they will deliberate Until the last moment to make a final decision.

With this process, a conflict can be closed that has stressed the health care of officials during the last five months, by ignoring the future that MuFACE would have. After several frustrated attempts by the insurers, the Ministry of Public Function put an offer that has risen to 4,808 million, 1,276 million more than the current agreement, leaving the average premium accumulated in 41.2%.

New conditions

In the new concert, the premium records a differentiated ascent depending on of the age of age. The premiums will end 2027 in a range that goes from 32.9 euros per month for the insured between 5 and 14 years to 273.97 euros for those with more than 74 years. These amounts are exempt from VAT.

Likewise, the specifications include a clause of «Restoration of economic-financial balance» For insurers. This compensation will have to be requested by the insurer provided that there is an “unpredictable risk” and is justified by an extraordinary change in the circumstances, by an increase in the “burdensome” of service provision and by the absence of alternative means to alleviate the imbalance.

The concert covers 1.5 million people, between headlines and beneficiaries. 65% of the headlines are teachers of primary, secondary and university students and 17% belong to some bodies of the General State Administration.