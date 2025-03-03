Almost 200,000 officials still do not know which insurer will be in charge of their health coverage Until the end of 2027. And that is that DKV will exhaust the deadlines for presenting offers by the MuFACE health concert to express its continuity or, otherwise, its march of the model. The resolution will be next Wednesday, since the last day to go to the contract is tomorrow until 23:59 at night.

With the yes of Adeslas and Asisa last week, the government practically secured MuFACE’s continuity, since the two entities are the majority within the concert. The company owned by 50.01% by Mutua Madrid and the remaining by Caixabank has 508,700 people at the end of 2023 – last data available. This means that almost one in two people attached to MUFACE subscribe their health insurance with Adeslas. On the part of Asisa, the insurer owned by the Lavinia Group has 363,900 people, which corresponds to one in three people.

It is also to see if there is no other insurer who wants to adhere to the concert and that meets the minimum conditions for it. Among the candidates is Mapfreformer MUFACE participant and Axa, which was not directly in mutuality, but it came inherited after the purchase of Cantabria’s medical equally.

Otherwise, those 200,000 officials who are now with DKV in MUFACE will have two options: Opt for companies that remain in the concert – adeles or Asisa – or leaving public health When the deadline is enabled, which will be for a month from the formalization of the contract.

DKV has been, throughout the negotiation, the most belligerent organization in terms of the conditions to go to MUFACE. The insurer directed by Fernando Campos clarified that for them a concert would be unfeasible that was not a year long and with some higher 40% premiums. This last point is fulfilled in the last offer of the Government, but the contract is three years, until the end of 2027.