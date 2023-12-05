In September 2021, Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that a section dedicated to donkey kong was already in development for Super Nintendo World in Japan. While it took some time to get additional information, not only did we recently get our first look at this area of ​​the amusement park, but it was also confirmed when it will be available.

According to Universal Studios Japan, Donkey Kong Country, as this section will be called, will be available at the theme park sometime in spring 2024. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no exact date for its opening, but it is already a fact that all attendees will be able to enjoy a substantial expansion of Super Nintendo World.

This new expansion will include a Donkey Kong themed roller coaster, interactive experiences, as well as many themed products and foodincluding Donkey Kong headbands, snacks and containers, and much more.

At the moment there is only talk of an expansion for Universal Studios Japan, and At the moment it is unknown when Donkey Kong Country would arrive at Super Nintendo World in the United States.. However, the chances of this happening are quite high, so there is no need to worry if there is no information about it in the coming months.

Recall that Super Nintendo World currently has a big focus on Super Mario Bros., with Maio Kart attractions and interactive experiences inspired by the adventures of the Italian plumber. With this, Fans have also found clues that point to the existence of Pikmin in this theme park, Therefore, the possibility of seeing a specific section dedicated to this Nintendo series is not ruled out.

However, fans want to see an expansion that is focused on The Legend of Zelda. With a live action movie already in development, This would be the perfect time for a thematic section of this series to open its doorssomething that could well happen after the opening of Donkey Kong Country.

Regarding the series in the world of video games, we haven’t seen a new installment of Donkey Kong Country since Tropical Freeze in 2014when it arrived on the Wii U. Although the character has remained active in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and in the next Mario vs Donkey Kongfans are eagerly awaiting a new game of this iconic gorilla.

Let us remember that previous rumors have indicated that a new Donkey Kong game for the Nintendo Switch would already be in development. Although the Big N has not announced anything about it, this could very well change during The Game Awards in just a few days. With the Switch 2 already on the horizon of many, Donkey Kong’s next adventure could be available next yearand even the option of it being available on both Nintendo consoles would not be ruled out.

Now we just have to wait and see what will happen with this series in the future. In the meantime, we remind you that the expansion of Donkey Kong Country for Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan will be available sometime in Spring 2024and at the moment it is unknown when it will arrive at the United States theme park.

Editor's Note:

Donkey Kong needs to get back into shape. While the amusement park is kind of cool, I want a new game in the Country series. So much Returns as Tropical Freeze They were incredible, and I would love to see another installment in this style. However, it wouldn’t be bad to see something like a continuation of Donkey Kong 64.

