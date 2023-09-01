Dhe DKB has succeeded in breaking through the free culture among its customers. Although the account with the direct bank – a monthly minimum payment applies to new customers – is still free of charge, this no longer applies to the Girocard. The DKB, like its main competitor ING, charges EUR 0.99 per month for them, payable once with the January statement.

The regulation, which took effect at the beginning of the year, has had a positive impact on the half-year results of the Bayern LB subsidiary. As a result, it posted 71.3 million euros as commission income and thus significantly more than 50.7 million euros in the same period of the previous year.

Apparently, many customers are not willing to do without the Girocard, as it is often the only accepted cashless payment method, especially in smaller shops or in rural areas. Only one Visa debit card is free of charge at the DKB, which can also be used to supply cash.

Still more customers

Apparently, this did not harm the popularity of the DKB. According to its own statements, it had 5.37 million customers in the middle of the year, and 66,000 customers were added in the first six months.

The current lure offer of 3.5 percent interest on overnight money has certainly contributed to this. It also beats fixed-term deposit offers from direct banks, where customers invest money for a longer period of up to ten years. Due to many uncertainties such as inflation or rising energy prices, customers are currently opting for more flexible investment options, according to DKB.







Government bonds are becoming more popular

There is no longer an increased demand for shares, as there was in times of low or negative interest rates. However, the development of customer deposits also shows how fierce the competition for fresh money is at the moment among banks. They shrank at DKB in the first six months of the year by around 5 billion euros to 80.4 billion euros in the first half of the year.

“With regard to the securities business, a wait-and-see attitude among investors can be observed again this year due to the Ukraine war and inflation,” says the half-year report. The DKB specifies the number of depots as 700,000, which roughly corresponds to the level of the same period last year.

A total of 23.4 billion euros are invested there, 5 billion euros more than a year ago. But here, too, DKB customers are looking for security. You currently prefer to buy safe German government bonds. According to its own statement, the direct bank does not record any major outflows from the equities asset class.

The bottom line is that DKB – like most other institutes – also benefited from the turnaround in interest rates: net interest income almost doubled to EUR 1 billion after EUR 524.9 million in the same period of the previous year. Earnings before taxes were multiplied to EUR 602.0 million after having been EUR 123 million in the same period of the previous year.