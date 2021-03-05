Uros Djurdjevic did not enter the list of Serbia for the three games at the end of March but he hopes to be in the call of Montenegro, which will be announced this Sunday, once the change of nationality that would have started last January has been consummated.

Different Balkan media have revealed in recent hours that the top scorer in the SmartBank League will change Serbia for Montenegro. According to the newspaper ‘Informer’, “it was unofficially confirmed that Djurdjevic will play for Montenegro.”

And adds: “The agreement with Djurdjevic was reached a month and a half ago, so it was not on the list of the Serbian team made today by new coach Dragan Stojković. Djurdjevic has already completed the necessary paperwork regarding the change of citizenship. He is expected to come to Montenegro from Spain earlier, just to collect the documents. “

Pending official confirmation, the Sporting striker would have seen it easier to obtain a Montenegrin passport because his father was born in Podgorica, the capital of that country. This circumstance opened the definitive way for Djuka to accept the invitation of the Montenegrin coach, Miodrag Radulovic, to join this team that he has this month games against Latvia (day 24), Gibraltar (27-M) and Norway (30-M), the three qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar-2022.

Uros Djurdjevic was international with Serbia in the youth and U21 teams. He even made a call with the senior team in March 2017, four years ago, in a game against Georgia, but did not make his debut. Now he seems ready to seek his maximum international projection with Montenegro.

If the call is confirmed to be part of the Montenegro National Team, Djuka would miss the matches against Alcorcón and Rayo Vallecano. The top scorer in the league will be dropped at Sporting this weekend, due to the accumulation of cautions, in the match against Ponferradina in El Toralín.

