The good relations between Mirandés and Real Sociedad have led to the arrival of winger Näis Djouahra, who will play on loan for the rojillo team. The Franco-Algerian player has recognized in his official presentation that he wants to continue growing in the Silver category: “I think it is an interesting project. I want to show that I can play in Segunda and do things better. Colleagues like Guridi, Merquelanz and Sagnan told me that it is a good club and that it would be very comfortable in the city ”.

Djouahra has exercised for the first time with his new teammates. He arrives in top form to debut this Saturday in the duel against Ponferradina. “I have spoken with the coach before training. He wants me to get my football out on the field and work hard every day. I am here to try to be a better player. I will give everything I can to help the team. I am a speedy player who likes to dribble and seek the goal ”, he highlighted in his official presentation.