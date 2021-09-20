Former figure of Paris Saint-Germain, Youri Djorkaeff spoke of the club in the capital. For him, the feelings caused by PSG are unique.

Winner of the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1996 with the Paris Saint Germain, Youri Djorkaeff knows what he is talking about when he talks about the Parisian club. While PSG once again entered a new dimension by recruiting Lionel Messi during the summer transfer window, the ’98 world champion spoke of the club’s place in the landscape of French football.

In an interview granted this Monday daily El Pais, Youri Djorkaeff has therefore delivered his analysis on how observers apprehend Paris Saint-Germain. And for him, the observation is clear: “ PSG are a young club, yes, but they have a very good DNA. It is a great place to play soccer. Because when you play at PSG, you fight against the rest of France. People hate PSG.”

PSG, unique in France

And for the former Inter Milan, this situation is unique in France: ” Spain is shared between Madrid and Barcelona. In France, there are people who love Marseille. But those who are not Marseillais do not hate him, they don’t care. Ditto for Lyon. But with PSG, no. And it is unique.”