It is estimated that due to the pandemic they have been lost approximately $ 8.5 billion for suspended concerts and music releases. At the same time, streaming consumption grew exponentially.

In this scenario, the Djooky Music Awards (DMA) have positioned themselves as the first free online music contest where musicians can stream their songs and reach new audiences.

The proposed music streaming platform emerged in 2020 as a result of the pandemic and is intended to drive musical development around the world and foster a much more inclusive broadcasting system.

According to The Competitive Intelligence Unit, streaming is the main avenue for music consumption in times of pandemic. Throughout 2020 it registered a growth of 10% and reached a total of 57.1 million users.

Within the framework of this trend that unites digital music and audience, the DMAs have already registered more than 8 thousand artists from more than 100 countries worldwide.

“Djooky Music Awards is our response to the current situation musicians around the world find themselves in during the pandemic. But it is also an attempt to democratize and decentralize the music industry globally, “said Brian Malouf, CEO and founder of Djooky.

As in any Internet product, in the DMA, the power is held by the people, who decide which song wins and what are the popular trends. Registration will be open until May 22.

Interested parties may rEnter a song that will compete each week in the national, continental, and global categories which will be announced live on Djooky’s streaming channels on May 30.

Prizes of up to US $ 1,000

This platform has not only gained great momentum in Latin America after awarding a Chilean only 14 years old with second place in the DMAs, but also incentivize music fans to become headhunters (HitHunters).

To win prizes of up to $ 1,000, users will have to vote for the songs they think will become popular on the platform, thus getting their ‘Hit points’ (HP).

Each user is awarded 100 free HP that are reset each week and the rewards are in amounts ranging from US $ 10 to US $ 100, for the first five continental winners.

The direction of the Djooky Music Awards is in the hands of Brian Malouf, multiplatinum music producer who has collaborated with artists like Madonna, Michael Jackson, Queen and Pearl Jam.

