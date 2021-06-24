Novak Djokovic has taken a decisive step this Monday in his battle against the ATP after creating his own players association, the Professional Tennis Players Association, better known by its acronym PTPA.

The Serbian tennis player shared on social networks a statement from his association in which the appointment of Adam Larry as the new executive director of the organization and the creation of an executive council of the same. “Professional Tennis Player Association (PTPA) co-founders Vasek Pospisil and Novak Djokovic have appointed Adam Larry as CEO, Carrie Gerlach Cecil to lead the brand and communications and they have added Bill Ackman, Michael Hirshfeld, Rebecca Macdonald, Katarina Pijetlovic and Anton Rabie to their executive council. “

In the letter, the PTPA once again highlights the objectives of the creation of the institution. “Created by the players for the players, the PTPA is a whole association for professional tennis players. The PTPA movement seeks the unity and mobilization of tennis players to create transparency and clarity about the decisions made in professional tennis. “Vasek Pospisil, the great architect of the PTPA together with Novak Djokovic, also wanted to give his opinion on the advances in the organization. “With the establishment of our executive council, our brand and communications team and the appointment of Adam Larry as CEO, we are one step closer to our goal of facilitating fair and sustainable development for today’s tennis players for the next generations. We are very grateful to the entire PTPA community for their tireless work and their trust and support for the PTPA movement “

Djokovic himself He also wanted to speak again about the objectives he pursues with the creation of this association, with which he assures that he wants to help all tennis players to preserve their rights. “I am very grateful to our executive council, our PTPA team and the players who have come together to fight for the best in our incredible sport. We are working to grow and help all players, not just the Top-100, and ensure their livelihoods and protected rights both on and off the court. From the top down, we must use our collective voice to help the players of today and tomorrow. “

The ATP, against the Serbian union

On Wednesday, the ATP sent a statement defending its position of support for the players and condemning the initiative and the formalization of the PTPA. “Creating a separate player entity provides a clear overlap, it divides the players and further fragments the sport. Fragmentation has consistently been identified as the greatest threat to tennis growth potential by leading experts., in and out of sport, something the ATP is currently working on to address through the Strategic Plan, as well as through the new T-7 working group, with enhanced collaboration with the WTA, the Grand Slams and the ITF “, argues the brief.

“We also take this opportunity to highlight the many benefits associated with keeping players up to date with ATP, including annual pension contributions, travel grants, insurance coverage, bonus payments, medical services. and players, and more. The ATP will continue to do everything in its power to protect the interests of its members, both players and tournaments, and the many livelihoods that the Tour supports. “

The ATP Strategic Plan “has the potential to deliver game-changing benefits to players through enhanced top-tier events., 50-50 profit sharing, higher cash prize and bonus fund, full transparency of audited tournament finances and long-term stability for the Tour, “adds the governing body for men’s tennis.

