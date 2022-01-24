By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH (Reuters) – Watchmaker Hublot, sponsor of Novak Djokovic, believes getting vaccinated is a personal choice, the Swiss group told Reuters in its first comment since the men’s tennis leader was expelled from Australia this month. .

The Serbian player, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, was deported on January 16, before the start of the Australian Open, after a federal court dropped his appeal to stay in the country and play in the tournament.

Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe said the brand, owned by French luxury conglomerate LVMH, was waiting to hear from Djokovic about his experience.

“We’re waiting to see what your position will be on everything that’s happened,” he said in an interview.

“The principle of vaccines is that they are private. We value personal freedom. Everyone can decide. One can be for or against. That is our position.”

Hublot, sponsor of major sporting figures such as Pele, Kylian Mbappé and Usain Bolt, signed the “living legend” Djokovic last August. The player received $30 million last year in sponsorship deals, according to Forbes.

Another major sponsor of Djokovic’s, French clothing brand Lacoste, said last week it would contact him to review events in Australia.

Other Djokovic sponsors include car maker Peugeot, which declined to comment on the incident, and Austrian bank Raiffeisen Bank International.

(Additional reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich in Vienna)

