tennis

After a run of 19 consecutive victories, Novak Djokovic was interrupted by Jannik Sinner during the ATP Finals in Turin. The young Italian talent defeated the world number 1 for the first time in three sets, with a score of 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2).

During the press conference, he tried to go over the match with journalists, explaining that the key difference between him and Sinner emerged in crucial moments, where Jannik exploited the situation more courageously. Djokovic admitted he wasn’t decisive enough, allowing Sinner the opportunity to take control on points. Despite the defeat, the Serbian tennis player recognized Sinner’s exceptional play, praising him at the net at the end of the match. “He played a fantastic match, that’s what I told him. I think in the crucial moments he played his best game and fully deserved the victory.”



