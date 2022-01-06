The mother of the first racket of the world, Novak Djokovic, Diana Djokovic, complained about the inhuman living conditions of her son in a quarantine hotel in Australia. It is reported by CNN…

“For the past 24 hours, my son has been treated like a prisoner. It is unfair and not human, ”she said. Diiana Djokovic also noted that her son cannot sleep, describing the hotel as “some kind of small immigration hotel” with terrible food. According to her, the Australian authorities are not allowing Djokovic to move to better housing.

The brother of the Serbian tennis player Djordje also noted that Novak did not contact his family for three and a half hours, as his phone was taken away from him. In addition, the athlete’s wallet and change of clothes were taken away, promising to return them upon returning to Europe.

On January 5, Djokovic was denied entry to Australia, as his visa does not imply the entry into it of data on the medical withdrawal from vaccination against COVID-19. The athlete planned to take part in the Australian Open, which will take place from January 17 to 30. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called the refusal of the Australian authorities to let the Serbian tennis player into the country political bullying. The final decision on the fate of Djokovic will be made on January 10.