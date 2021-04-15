Djokovic retires from the court after falling against Evans. ERIC GAILLARD / Reuters

From day to night, Novak Djokovic’s leads melted in just twenty-four hours. If the day before he had signed a brilliant start against the effervescent Yannik Sinner, this Thursday he hit a blow in the second round of Monte Carlo against the British Daniel Evans, who until the cross with Nole had only won four matches on clay in his entire career and defeated against all odds the number one by 6-4 and 7-5, in 2 h, 06 min. Thus, he cut the Serbian’s victorious sequence from the start of the season. After chaining ten consecutive wins since the opening of the course, Djokovic already knows what it is to lose in 2021.

It had been a long, long time since the Belgrade man had left such a blurred track. Not only because of the stumble, but because of the surprising string of errors that he left against the British. Nothing more and nothing less than 45, in a two-set duel. Hard to believe. That is to say, practically half of the points that Evans obtained (30 years, 33rd in the ATP) came from the failures of his rival, blinded and erratic from the beginning of the game; unable, moreover, to take advantage of at least the occasions in which his adversary opened the door to reengage himself in the central office of the Principality.

Everything was strange. Before starting, the chair umpire had already admonished Evans for his delay in jumping into the arena, and he channeled the mosqueo in the right direction to take advantage of Nole’s lack of temper and open with a break. From there, little precision on the part of both and especially the Serbian, increasingly out of tune, with a negative gesture all the time and who wasted a set ball in the second set to balance; three out of ten, reflected the final statistic. Missed that train, Evans did not forgive. On windy Monte Carlo Thursday, the circuit king abruptly said goodbye. Suddenly it was night.

“Today is surely one of my worst performances on land in recent years,” he admitted. “I do not want to take away any merit, it has deserved it, but nothing has worked. It has been horrible. It is one of those days that one must accept and must move on, “he continued. “The gravel tour is long, there are many tournaments left and there is time to improve,” concluded the Serbian, who will return to action at the Belgrade tournament next week.

