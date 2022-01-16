The Federal Court of Australia started an urgent hearing on Sunday morning (Saturday 15th, Brasília time) to analyze whether or not to accept the appeal of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic against his expulsion from the country for not having been vaccinated against covid-19. 19.

The president of the court, James Allsop, opened the session in which this saga and the participation of the athlete, number one in men’s tennis, must be decided on the Australian Open from Monday.

Detained since Saturday in a detention centre, where he has already spent five days after arriving in Australia on January 5, Djokovic was taken from the old hotel to the office of his lawyers in Melbourne, from where he participates in the hearing.

Composed of three judges, the court conducts the urgently convened hearing in session by videoconference. The court’s format and the short amount of time before the tournament starts make the decision very difficult to appeal.

Djokovic’s legal team, which risks not being able to return to Australia for three years if he loses the case, has started a lawsuit arguing that his detention was “illogical”, “irrational” and “unwise”.

The Serbian’s lawyers already saved a first set point on January 10, when a lower-ranking judge reversed Djokovic’s visa cancellation and released him after days locked in the immigration center.

But on Friday, the government of conservative Scott Morrison, pressured by the May elections, reordered his deportation, claiming, among other things, that his public opposition to vaccines could make it difficult to manage the pandemic and lead to “social unrest”.

Djokovic traveled to Australia on a medical exemption from the vaccination requirement granted by tournament organizers based on a coronavirus infection he had in December, but border authorities would not accept this exception.

The controversy has overshadowed the tournament that Djokovic aims to win for the tenth time. At stake is also a record 21 Grand Slams, with the Serbian, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer currently tied for 20.

