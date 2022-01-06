Srdjan Djokovic, the tennis player’s father Novak Djokovic, declared that the efforts for his son to overcome the problems he faces to enter Australia, where he is trying to participate in the Melbourne Grand Slam, represent a fight for a free world.

“This is the fight for the freedom of the world, it is not only the fight for Novak, but a fight of all,” said Djokovic father on the Sputnik portal in Serbian, referring to the well-known position of his son to reject the vaccine against covid-19.

The Australian authorities last night revoked the visa of Djokovic, number one in the world, who arrived in the city of Melbourne with a medical exemption that allowed him to participate in the Australian Open without being vaccinated.

“If he is not released in the next half hour, we will fight for his freedom on the street,” Djokovic had warned late Wednesday, while his son awaited the decision of the Australian border authorities on his visa. Speaking to the Serbian portal Telegraf, Djokovic declared that his son, whom he described as “Spartacus of the free world”, “is in Australian captivity.”

“But he has never been more free. From this moment, Novak has become a symbol and leader of the free world, of the world of poor and oppressed countries and peoples,” said the athlete’s father.

Novak has shown that a small country can have “the best tennis player and the best athlete of all time,” “a truth that cannot be hidden,” said Srdjan.

Djokovic. The tennis player’s lawyers appealed the revocation, and an Australian court will consider the appeal on Monday.

The Serb will await the decision on the appeal at Melbourne’s Park Hotel, which also houses a group of asylum seekers who have been detained by immigration authorities. The Serbian government asks that Djokovic be transferred from the “infamous” hotel to a private home while he awaits the decision of the Australian judicial authorities on his visa.

